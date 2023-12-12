Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

    Belagavi assembly passes five key bills: increased stamp duty, GST amendments for online gaming, rural service exemptions for Karnataka medical graduates, constituency boundary changes in hilly areas, and the establishment of a Coastal Development Board.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Amidst a sit-in protest by BJP members demanding the dismissal of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the assembly session in Belagavi saw the passage of five significant bills, including an increase in stamp duty and amendments related to GST, compulsory rural service, constituency boundaries, and coastal development.

    One of the key bills passed was the Karnataka GST Amendment Bill-2023, directed by the GST Council's instructions. This bill mandates an increase in GST rates from 18% to 28% on online gaming, online gambling, and lottery, aligning with the council's directives. However, it emphasizes that this taxation will not serve as regulation for these businesses.

    Addressing the Karnataka Stamp Amendment Act, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted that stamp duty hadn't been revised since 2011. He clarified that this duty solely applies to 54 specific documents like service agreements and bank guarantees, constituting only 10% of the total income from registration and stamp duty, hence easing the public burden.

    Additionally, the Compulsory Service (Amendment) Bill exempted doctors who completed medical courses in Karnataka from compulsory rural service. It stipulates recruitment for compulsory rural service exclusively for MBBS and post-graduation holders to fill vacant posts, exempting the rest.

    Furthermore, amendments in the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj laws aim to modify the Zilla Panchayat Constituency's population limit to 18-25 thousand in sparsely populated hilly regions like Kodagu. This bill saw deliberation over the constituency count, settling at 23 after considering requests for a constituency catering to 17-25 thousand people.

    Planning Minister D Sudhakar presented the Coastal Development Board Bill, securing approval to establish a Coastal Development Board for comprehensive development along the coastal region.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
