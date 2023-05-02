Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi receives touching gift in Chitradurga; WATCH time-lapse video of painting

    Ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Chitradurga on Tuesday. A painting of the PM with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, was presented to him ahead of his address.

    First Published May 2, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Chitradurga, was presented with a painting of him with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, on Tuesday. Created by artist Veeresh, the painting features the PM's late mother applying 'tikka' on her son's forehead as the two share a heart-moving moment.

    PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away on December 30, 2022 at the age of 99. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter following her demise last year. Born on 18 June, 1923, Heeraben Modi's hometown was Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. She has five sons - PM Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Heeraben Modi lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

    Here's a look at a time-lapse video of the artist painting PM Modi with his late mother Heeraben Modi:

    At the Chitradurga public meeting ahead of the Karnataka Election 2023, PM Modi alleged that Congress' history is about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and the party had questioned the country's defence forces when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

    Also, accusing the Congress and JD(S) of "encouraging terror", the Prime Minister said they could never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state.

    "People of Karnataka should never forget Congress' history and thinking. Congress' history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress' topmost leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," Modi said.

    He added, "When surgical strikes happened when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the country's defence forces."

    "In Karnataka, you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the 'rehemokaram' (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists and has ended the game of appeasement," he said, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka and to make it number 1, the state needs to be safe.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JD(S)

    The Prime Minister said that Congress had lost its warranty and the trust of the people, adding that its election guarantee without warranty is nothing but lies. He also said that BJP's election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka the country's number one state.

    Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara among others, were present at the Chitradurga public meeting. Voting in Karnataka will take place on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
