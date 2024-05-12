Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Freeing Indian land from Chinese control, 24x7 electricity & more: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 12) unveiled AAP's '10 guarantees' if his party wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His announcements come days after he was released on an interim bail from Tihar jail in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam case.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP)10 guarantees' on Sunday, outlining the party's promises if it secures victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition bloc, comprising parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), among others, was formed to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Kejriwal said,  "Today we are going to announce '10 guarantees of Kejriwal for' the Lok Sabha Elections. This was delayed due to my arrest but there are still many phases of elections left. I have not discussed it with the rest of the INDIA alliance but this is like a guarantee that no one will have any problems with. I take this guarantee that after the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will make sure that these guarantees are implemented..."

    "Out of the 10 guarantees, the first guarantee is that we will provide 24-hour electricity in the country. The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce more electricity than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, we will do it in the country also. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor. It will cost ₹ 1.25 lakh crore, we can arrange it," Kejriwal said. 

    The 10 guarantees of the AAP are:

    1. Free Electricity- The country will have 24/7 power without any outage. 

    2. Education- Every village will have government schools and children born in this country will be given free education.

    3. Health - Every area of a town or village will have clinics and districts will have multi-specialty government hospitals. Rs 5 lakh crore rupees will be spent on healthcare.

    4. Nation First- All the land of the country that has been occupied by China will be freed. For this, efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given complete freedom to take whatever steps it wants to take regarding this.

    5. Soldiers - The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn. All those who have filled out the forms will be admitted. 

    6. Farmers -  Farmers will be provided MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

    7. Democracy- Full statehood to Delhi

    8. Unemployment - In the next one year, 2 lakh jobs will be created. 

    9. Corruption - BJP's actions of putting sincere people behind bars and corrupt people let loose will be stopped. 

    10. Business- Tax Terrorism of GST will be brought to an end. GST will be removed from PMLA. 
     

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
