'Sikhs for Modi': Sikh community hold massive bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi (WATCH)

The Sikh community in Delhi held a massive bike rally on Sunday (May 12) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The rally was led by BJP's Sikh leader Majinder Singh Sirsa.

New Delhi: The Sikh community in Delhi took out a massive bike rally on Sunday (May 12) in support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bike ride was led by BJP's Sikh leader Majinder Singh Sirsa. Several people from the Sikh community can be seen waving flags of the BJP to express their support to the party.

This comes days after 1,500 members of the Sikh community joined the saffron party in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This also included various members from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Some of the prominent DSGMC members who joined the BJP are Jasmine Singh Noni, Harjeet Singh Pappa, Ramandeep Singh Thapar, Bhupinder Singh Ginni, Ramanjot Singh Mita, Parwinder Singh Lucky and Manjit Singh Aulakh who joined the party with their supporters.

The development came as a setback for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is attempting to expand its support base in Delhi.

The joining of approximately 1,500 Sikhs is anticipated to enhance the BJP's electoral prospects in West Delhi, where a significant Sikh population resides. Their support could potentially play a crucial role in determining the election outcome in the area.

"From 1947 onwards, there was continuous oppression as innocent Sikhs were killed. Congress perpetrated atrocities and Sikhs were burnt alive in 1984. The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took responsibility for the riots and said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes," Sirsa had said.



Latest Videos