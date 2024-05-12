Former Indian pacer Sreesanth opens up about enduring racism and unpaid dues from Kochi Tuskers

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth shares his struggles, revealing how he was subjected to racism with the derogatory term "Madrasi" despite being from Kerala.

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, a key member of India's victorious teams in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, recently shed light on a troubling aspect of his life. Despite being born in Kerala, Sreesanth revealed that he endured being labelled as a "Madrasi" throughout his life, a regional slur often used to describe people from Southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

The revelation came during an episode of 'The Ranveer Show,' where Sreesanth also discussed the unpaid salaries owed to him by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala team, for which he played in the 2011 IPL season. Despite the termination of the team, Sreesanth and other players are yet to receive their dues, prompting him to urge for timely payments with added interest.

Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct

Latest Videos