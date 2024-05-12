Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ambani-Adani attacked in Parliament as they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH)

    Choudhary's remarks come in the wake of escalating tensions between political factions and industrial moguls like Adani and Ambani. He suggested a direct correlation between monetary contributions and political scrutiny, suggesting that financial backing serves as a shield against criticism.

    First Published May 12, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Congress Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, in an interview, highlighted the contentious issue of opposition leaders targeting industrial giants like Adani and Ambani. Choudhary asserted that these attacks stem from a lack of financial support, insinuating that if these corporations were to fund political parties, criticism would be silenced.

    The remarks by the Congress leader comes in the wake of rising tensions between political factions and industrial moguls like Adani and Ambani. He suggested a direct correlation between monetary contributions and political scrutiny, suggesting that financial backing serves as a shield against criticism.

    Furthermore, on Thursday, the Congress challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against Adani and Ambani, labelling them as "hoarders of black money." Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate urged PM Modi to order an investigation into the alleged accumulation of illegal funds by these industrialists.

    Shrinate highlighted Gandhi's vocal stance against corporate corruption, stressing that PM Modi's recent allegations against Adani and Ambani should prompt immediate action by law enforcement agencies. She highlighted the need for the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax Department to probe the allegations and uncover the truth behind the purported hoarding of black money.

    Expressing dismay at the perceived inaction, Shrinate criticised the media for its purported silence on the matter, accusing it of failing to hold the government accountable. She urged a swift and transparent investigation into the allegations, stressing the importance of upholding the integrity of the political and corporate spheres.

