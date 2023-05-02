Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JD(S)

    The Census of India, 2011, revealed that the estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 73.71 percent. In the assembly election held in 2018, the Chitradurga constituency saw a fierce contest between the Congress and the BJP.

    Karnataka is all set to go to polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13. To form the government in the state, the winning party must have 113 seats out of 224 seats. The state will also witness a massive contest against BJP, Congress and JD(S)

    In Chitradurga Assembly constituency, Raghu Achar from JD(S) vs KC Veerendra from Congress and GH Thippareddy from BJP for the upcoming elections. According to a report from the Delimitation Commission, 2008, this constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.84 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.74 percent.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga, says 'BJP fighting polls to make state No.1'

    The Congress nominated Dr K Sudhakar, while the BJP fielded GH Thippareddy. In the end, it was Dr K Sudhakar who emerged victorious, winning the election by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

    Earlier today, the Congress released its manifesto to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

    In the manifesto for the polls released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto; ban on Bajrang Dal, free travel for women & more

    The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

