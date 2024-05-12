Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for breaching code of conduct

    Ramandeep Singh of KKR faces a fine after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a crucial match against Mumbai Indians.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 12, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    KKR's versatile batsman, Ramandeep Singh, has been fined 20% of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The incident occurred as KKR secured their place in the IPL playoffs.

    Ramandeep's breach constituted a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the Code, covering conduct contrary to the spirit of the game not explicitly addressed elsewhere. The severity of the offence is assessed based on various factors, including intent and context.

    Despite the penalty, Ramandeep's crucial unbeaten 17 runs, capped by a final-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah, contributed significantly to KKR's total of 157/7, which ultimately led to their victory.

    Also Read: Former Indian pacer Sreesanth opens up about enduring racism and unpaid dues from Kochi Tuskers

