    Kerala: Youth murdered by four-member gang in Karamana; Two key accused nabbed

    Akhil, a 26-year-old who ran a pet shop, was brutally murdered by a three-member gang on Friday (May 10) night in Karamana of Thiruvananthapuram. Six individuals, including key accused, have been arrested in connection with the case.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 12, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including two key suspects, in the brutal murder of Karamana youth Akhil. Among the three primary suspects, Akhil alias Appu was apprehended from Tamil Nadu on Saturday night, while Vineeth Raj was captured in Chenkalchoola, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday (May 12). It has been revealed that Akhil attacked the victim with a stone.

    Harilal, Kiran, and Kiran Krishna, who the police identified as involved in the conspiracy, have also been arrested. This brings the total number of individuals in police custody in connection with the case to six. Additionally, Anish, who drove the attackers to the crime scene, was apprehended by the police on Saturday.

    Akhil (26), who ran a pet shop, was murdered by a three-member gang on Friday (May 10) night. CCTV footage of the attack aired on TV channels, depicted three men viciously assaulting the victim with sticks and bricks, even after he had fallen to the ground.

    According to the FIR, the three assailants arrived at the scene in a car to attack the victim. Prior animosity between the accused and the victim stemmed from an argument they had a few days earlier at a bar. Police suspect that this dispute may have been the motive behind the attack.

    A case under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341(wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the three accused.

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
