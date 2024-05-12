Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani to Esha Gupta to Kiara Advani-9 actresses who have the best bikini bodies

    Bollywood actresses, including Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Deepika Padukone, set the internet ablaze with breathtaking bikini pictures. Here are the Bollywood hotties who have a perfect bikini body; take a look

    Bollywood actresses love to show off their curves in swimwear and bikinis. They lit up social media with photos taken by the pool or at the beach. Whether it's Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Janhvi Kapoor, these Bollywood divas sizzle and fearlessly show off their curves in sensual swimwear. 

    Deepika Padukone is the epitome of beauty and grace. She looks very stunning in swimwear. She is the ideal combination of hot and sensual in a bikini.

    Disha Patani frequently delights her admirers by posting stunning bikini images. In this photo, the diva looks stunning in a brown bikini, leaving fans breathless.
     

    Esha Gupta has an awesome figure. The actress charmed her followers when she posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini. She turns heads with her flair and impeccable fashion sense.

    Ananya Panday wore a pink bikini and fearlessly showed off her well-toned figure. Her photos will undoubtedly steal your breath away.
     

    Sara Ali Khan stands in a bikini and shows her form in a two-piece. She is clearly a water baby and resembles a mermaid. 

    Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a brilliant green bikini, displaying her toned figure. She raises the temps while she takes a plunge in the pool. 

    Kiara Advani is the right blend of sweet and sexual. She surely has the looks to kill. Everyone admires the actress's flawless bikini body. 
     

    Jacqueline Fernandez captures our hearts with her bikini photos and charming grin. The actress never disappoints her admirers and will undoubtedly give other young Bollywood actresses a run for their money with her flair. 
     

    Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beachwear. The actress is known for her toned physique and ability to show off her curves. We can't take our eyes off her.

