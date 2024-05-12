Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: Actress dons chiffon saree with sleeveless red sequined blouse at an event

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor steals the show at the 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion, embracing method dressing in a gorgeous ombre saree and '6 Mahi' blouse.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is presently promoting her forthcoming film, "Mr & Mrs Mahi". Her beautiful looks are doing the rounds on social media.

The actress is murdering the method dressing trend with her beautiful appearances, which feature sophisticated ensembles reflecting her next film's concept.

Just a day before, she dazzled her followers with a breathtaking bodycon dress, and now she's effortlessly enveloped herself in a six-yards of elegance and spectacular top.

With her outstanding fashion sense and irresistible beauty, the diva continues to enchant her followers.

On Sunday, Janhvi treated her admirers to a weekend treat by posting a series of lovely photos on Instagram with the message, "Trailer day #MrandMrsMahi." In the photo, she is wearing an ombre saree and exudes elegance.

She matched her saree with a sleeveless red sequined blouse, a sweetheart neckline, and the mesmerising '6 Mahi' inscribed on the back to add glitz and promote her next film in style.

Janhvi was transformed by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, who applied nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, smudged kajal, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick.

Janhvi arranged her glossy locks into delicate curls and left them open in the side division, allowing them to fall over her shoulder and compliment her sophisticated look.

Janhvi, aided by famous fashion stylist Ami Patel, completed her appearance with a pair of silver hoop earrings and high heels that complemented her elegant saree flawlessly.