    Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: Actress dons chiffon saree with sleeveless red sequined blouse at an event

    First Published May 12, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor steals the show at the 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion, embracing method dressing in a gorgeous ombre saree and '6 Mahi' blouse. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is presently promoting her forthcoming film, "Mr & Mrs Mahi". Her beautiful looks are doing the rounds on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is murdering the method dressing trend with her beautiful appearances, which feature sophisticated ensembles reflecting her next film's concept. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Just a day before, she dazzled her followers with a breathtaking bodycon dress, and now she's effortlessly enveloped herself in a six-yards of elegance and spectacular top.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her outstanding fashion sense and irresistible beauty, the diva continues to enchant her followers. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Sunday, Janhvi treated her admirers to a weekend treat by posting a series of lovely photos on Instagram with the message, "Trailer day #MrandMrsMahi." In the photo, she is wearing an ombre saree and exudes elegance.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She matched her saree with a sleeveless red sequined blouse, a sweetheart neckline, and the mesmerising '6 Mahi' inscribed on the back to add glitz and promote her next film in style.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi was transformed by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, who applied nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, smudged kajal, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi arranged her glossy locks into delicate curls and left them open in the side division, allowing them to fall over her shoulder and compliment her sophisticated look.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi, aided by famous fashion stylist Ami Patel, completed her appearance with a pair of silver hoop earrings and high heels that complemented her elegant saree flawlessly. 

