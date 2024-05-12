Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No reservations based on religion...' PM Modi gives 5 guarantees to West Bengal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 12) attacked the TMC and the Opposition while addressing a rally in Barrackpur, West Bengal. He also assured the people that no reservations would be given based on religion and gave four other guarantees.

    First Published May 12, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal's Barrackpur on Sunday (May 12), followed by a roadshow in Patna in the evening. He launched a scathing attack on the Congress and TMC in the state, alleging that infiltrators are thriving under Mamata Banerjee's rule. Additionally, he assured the people that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented in Bengal, asserting that the Centre would not be deterred by any opposition.

    While addressing the rally, PM Modi gave 5 guarantees to the people of West Bengal- Nobody can give reservations based on religion, Reservations for SC, ST, and OBC will not be touched, Nobody can stop people from celebrating Ram Navami, The judgement of the Supreme Court on Ram Mandir will not be quashed and Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA.

    The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the BJP securing more seats than it did in the 2019 elections in West Bengal.

    "Your enthusiastic faces tell me that the BJP is going to receive an even higher mandate than it did in 2019. Bengal is saying, “Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar," he said.

    "After independence, family members of the Congress party governed the country for decades. They neglected the development of the states of eastern India. Whether it was West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, or Odisha, Congress did nothing to harness the capabilities of these states. From natural resources to blue economy, these states have huge potential for economic growth across fields. You gave Modi a chance in 2014, Modi has decided that he will make the eastern part of the country the growth engine of developed India," PM Modi said.
     

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
