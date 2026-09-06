Two men, Chetan (27) and Santosh (35), were electrocuted to death in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka. They were setting up lighting at the Venugopalaswamy Temple when a wire fell on a generator, electrocuting them as they tried to move it.

Two men were electrocuted to death while setting up lighting arrangements at a newly constructed temple in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, police said. The men were identified as Chetan (27) and Santosh (35), who were preparing the premises of the Venugopalaswamy Temple when the incident occurred.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

According to preliminary information, the mishap took place while the duo was moving heavy equipment and a lighting wire from the serial set fell onto a generator, causing an electrical current to pass through it. Unaware of the hazard, Chetan and Santosh were pushing the generator inside the temple premises, where they were electrocuted.

Police Investigation Underway

Their bodies were shifted to Sidlaghatta Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police officials have inspected the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)