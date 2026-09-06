Rain lashed Delhi on Sunday due to a low-pressure system, bringing temperatures down. While residents enjoyed the change in weather, the showers also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, disrupting traffic.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday as a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood continued to influence weather conditions over the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states, including Delhi.

According to the IMD Delhi weather report, the low-pressure area, which was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, lay over southwest Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood on Sunday. The system is likely to move east-northeastwards during the next 24 hours. *Update based on 0530 hrs IST of today, the 06th September 2026* The Low Pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh lay over Southwest Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 06th September 2026. It is likely to move… pic.twitter.com/HBfw1mS4A6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 6, 2026

IMD Forecast and Weather Data

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 6, the IMD forecast said.

The weather data for New Delhi-Safdarjung showed a maximum temperature of 27.6°C, which was 6.5°C below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.6°C, 1°C below normal. The station recorded 30.0 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 1730 IST and 98 per cent at 0830 IST.

The IMD's seven-day forecast showed generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in Delhi. The maximum temperature is forecast at 32°C, while the minimum is expected to be around 25°C. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over the following days. On September 7 and 8, the maximum temperature is forecast at 34°C, with minimum temperatures of 24°C and 25°C, respectively. On September 9 and 10, the maximum temperature is expected to be 33°C, with minimum temperatures of 26°C and 25°C. The forecast carries “No Warning” for these days. For September 11, the IMD forecast indicates generally cloudy skies, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum temperature of 25°C, along with “No Warning.”

Mixed Reactions: Relief and Waterlogging Woes

The rain brought a pleasant change in weather as people stepped out to enjoy the showers near India Gate. Residents were seen jogging and hanging out, while children made the most of the rain by playing outside.

However, the rainfall earlier on Saturday also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Localities including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road witnessed light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours. The fresh spell of showers also affected the wider National Capital Region, with key stretches in Gurugram witnessing waterlogging. The accumulation of rainwater disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to daily commuters.

CM Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads amid continuous rainfall and took stock of the waterlogging situation in the area. During the inspection, Gupta interacted with officials and on-ground staff to assess drainage arrangements and understand the challenges being faced due to the ongoing rainfall. The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure prompt drainage of accumulated water. (ANI)