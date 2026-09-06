Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to prepare a list of Central scheme beneficiaries in every district and ensure none are left out, during a review meeting for the upcoming 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' celebrating PM Modi's 25 years.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a list of beneficiaries of Central Government schemes should be prepared in every district and it should be ensured that no beneficiary is left out.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Saturday during a review meeting for successful organization of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which will be organized from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public life and service to the people. The meeting reviewed in detail the preparations for the campaign, the organization of various programmes, and their effective and timely implementation with the concerned officials.

Officials provided detailed information regarding the various programmes proposed in the state under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, preparations for them, and the action plan for their effective implementation. They also apprised the Chief Minister of the district-wise preparations, coordination of programmes and arrangements being made to take the activities of the campaign to every section of society, according to a release.

CM Saini Issues Key Directives for Campaign

Saini directed officials to identify, across all 23 districts of the state, the projects inaugurated by PM Modi as well as major development projects of Haryana, and organize special programmes at these locations during the campaign.

On the evening of September 17, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ should be lit at every booth in the state by visiting the homes of beneficiaries and members of the general public, he said. Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes should be associated with this campaign, and ‘diyas’ should be lit at their homes while bringing their experiences to the fore, he said.

The Chief Minister directed that seminars be organized in universities to take to the masses the development and welfare works carried out in the country under the leadership of PM Modi during the last 12 years, as well as the changes these have brought to people’s lives. He said documentaries related to the country’s development journey should be screened at public places, and the changes in the lives of women associated with self-help groups should also be prominently showcased.

The release said that painting and speech competitions will be organized in schools from September 17 to October 7. (ANI)