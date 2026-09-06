DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised the DVAC searches at properties linked to party leader KN Nehru, calling it a 'cheap attempt' by the government to target him for criticising its governance. The case is about alleged scams in the MAWS department.

'Cheap Attempt by Government': DMK

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday criticised the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches at the properties linked to party leader KN Nehru, describing the action as a "cheap attempt" by the government to target opposition leaders for criticising its governance.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK spokesperson alleged that the government was using the vigilance action to punish KN Nehru for vehemently attacking the government and claimed that the former Tamil Nadu minister had been specifically targeted because of his criticism of the administration. "They (state government) will do anything. K Nehru has been vehemently attacking the government, so they wanted to punish him... But what they have found out, nothing is known to us. Nehru is confident. He says that they are doing it intentionally. This is a cheap attempt by this government..." said TKS Elangovan.

Elangovan's remarks came a day after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches on September 5 at the residence and premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli. During the searches, DMK cadres gathered outside Nehru's residence. Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru's residence while the vigilance department searches were underway.

Details of the Vigilance Case

The case pertains to alleged irregularities involving KN Nehru and others in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, in which money was allegedly collected from candidates in exchange for government jobs, along with claims of irregularities in contracts worth around Rs 1,020 crore and alleged illegal transfers and postings linked to the department.

The FIR was registered after the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to initiate a probe into allegations raised in connection with the department. The agency named Nehru, his relatives and several officials in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier shared details of the alleged irregularities with the state authorities, following which the matter came under scrutiny. However, the Madras High Court later granted an interim stay on further vigilance action and proceedings against the accused, while legal proceedings in the matter continue.

'Solely for Political Reasons': MK Stalin

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin alleged that the case was being pursued "solely for political reasons" even as the matter remains sub judice and the Assembly session is underway.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said, "The case is ongoing in the High Court; the Assembly session is also proceeding. In this situation, the state government has initiated a trial action against DMK headquarters secretary brother Thiru. K.N. Nehru solely for political reasons."

Stalin asserted that neither KN Nehru nor the DMK would be deterred by the action, adding that the party would fight the matter through legal means. "Thiru. @KN_NEHRU and the DMK will not fear any of these gimmicks from the new government. We will confront and triumph over everything through the path of law!" he said. (ANI)