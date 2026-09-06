Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij has said the NIA court verdict in the Jhiram incident case failed to deliver justice. He claims the 10 convicted are 'low-level operatives' and not the key Naxal leaders behind the political conspiracy.

Congress Alleges Conspiracy After Jhiram Verdict

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij has said the verdict delivered by the NIA court in the Jhiram incident case has failed to deliver justice to the victims' families, the people of Bastar and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress party. He said the ten individuals convicted or accused are not key Naxal leaders but “were merely low-level operatives—informers”. “The NIA itself had acknowledged the involvement of over 200 Naxals and registered FIRs against 40 individuals, including prominent leaders. While some leaders were killed, many others have surrendered and are currently under government protection; were they ever interrogated? This was not merely an incident; it was a conspiracy—a contract killing orchestrated to seize power," Baij told ANI.

The 2013 Ambush and NIA Court Conviction

The case pertains to the deadly ambush on a Congress convoy on May 25, 2013, in Jhiram Valley in Bastar. The attack, carried out by armed Maoists, killed at least 29 people, including several senior Congress leaders and security personnel. The leaders were returning from a 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the 2013 Assembly elections.

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur has convicted 10 surviving accused in the case. The court found all 10 accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. The court has reserved the announcement of the quantum of punishment for September 16.

Congress leaders have alleged that the probe failed to uncover a larger political conspiracy and ignored security lapses. (ANI)