Police in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, publicly beat a man accused of murdering his live-in partner. The incident, captured on video, occurred at the same bus stand where the murder took place, shortly after a crime-scene reconstruction. The accused, Faisal Lakhani, had allegedly thrashed the victim, Kajalben Baraiya, to death following an argument.

Police in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar beat a man accused of murdering his live-in partner with sticks at the same bus stand where he thrashed the victim to death, shortly after taking him there for a crime-scene reconstruction. A video of the police action has surfaced online. The accused was brought back to recount the events that occurred during the reconstruction exercise at the Bhavnagar city ST bus terminus.

The 21-year-old Faisal, also known as Khatki Lakhani, was named as the accused. He was taken into custody by police in relation to the death of Kajalben Baraiya, a 40-year-old woman he had been living with for a few years. Police said that on September 3, during a fight at the bus stop, Kajalben was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. On September 4, she passed away while receiving medical care at a hospital.

The reconstruction was carried out by personnel from the Neelambag police station. The accused was taken to the spot where the assault occurred, so investigators could recreate the sequence of events and understand how the confrontation unfolded.

But after the rebuilding, police officers publicly assaulted the accused at the bus stop. Inspector DP Unadkad of the Neelambag Police is accused of taking part in the assault. The incident was caught on camera, showing the accused being restrained with sticks while surrounded by police officers and other people at the bus stop.

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The case began on September 3 in the afternoon when Faisal, Kajalben, and her companion Ravi Gohil got into a fight. According to the police, Faisal thought Kajalben was seeing Ravi. However, Ravi informed investigators that the argument had to do with drinking alcohol. The confrontation escalated into a violent assault. According to the police, Kajalben suffered severe injuries to her head and other body parts when Faisal flung her to the ground and repeatedly kicked and struck her. When Ravi tried to step in, he was also attacked and hurt.

CCTV cameras at the bus stand recorded the attack. The footage reportedly shows the assault continuing for several minutes while people in the vicinity watched the incident. The video shows the crime-scene reconstruction and the subsequent handling of the accused at the bus stand. The investigation is now expected to focus on gathering CCTV footage, witness statements, medical and post-mortem evidence and other material relevant to the murder case.