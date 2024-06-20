Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know

To provide financial relief to the families of the deceased, the Tamil Nadu CM has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each family. This move aims to offer some support during this tragic time.

In response to the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (June 20) announced a series of measures to support the victims and prevent future incidents. The death toll from the tragedy rose to 34, with around 100 individuals hospitalized, including five in critical condition.

In addition, CM Stalin has ordered the formation of a one-man commission to investigate the incident. This commission will be headed by retired High Court Justice P Gokuldas. In a statement, CM Stalin said, "I have ordered the formation of a one-man commission headed by retired High Court Justice P Gokuldas to find out all the factors that led to this incident and advise the government on the steps to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in Tamil Nadu in the future."

The Chief Minister also instructed the police to trace the source of the methanol used in the production of the tainted alcohol. "I have instructed for the immediate arrest of all individuals engaged in the production and distribution of methanol-mixed alcohol. Measures are underway to fully identify the presence of methanol used in the incident and to seize and destroy it," CM Stalin said.

Furthermore, CM Stalin has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary to visit Kallakurichi and provide a detailed report on the incident within one to two days.

Meanwhile, those affected by the tragedy are receiving treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, as well as medical facilities in Salem, Villupuram, and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

