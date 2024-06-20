Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know

    To provide financial relief to the families of the deceased, the Tamil Nadu CM has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each family. This move aims to offer some support during this tragic time.

    Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    In response to the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (June 20) announced a series of measures to support the victims and prevent future incidents. The death toll from the tragedy rose to 34, with around 100 individuals hospitalized, including five in critical condition.

    To provide financial relief to the families of the deceased, the Tamil Nadu CM has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each family. This move aims to offer some support during this tragic time.

    Tamil Nadu: Over 30 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi

    In addition, CM Stalin has ordered the formation of a one-man commission to investigate the incident. This commission will be headed by retired High Court Justice P Gokuldas. In a statement, CM Stalin said, "I have ordered the formation of a one-man commission headed by retired High Court Justice P Gokuldas to find out all the factors that led to this incident and advise the government on the steps to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in Tamil Nadu in the future."

    The Chief Minister also instructed the police to trace the source of the methanol used in the production of the tainted alcohol. "I have instructed for the immediate arrest of all individuals engaged in the production and distribution of methanol-mixed alcohol. Measures are underway to fully identify the presence of methanol used in the incident and to seize and destroy it," CM Stalin said.

    Furthermore, CM Stalin has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary to visit Kallakurichi and provide a detailed report on the incident within one to two days.

    Supreme Court issues notice on NTA's plea to transfer NEET-UG 2024 cases, stays HC proceedings

    Meanwhile, those affected by the tragedy are receiving treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, as well as medical facilities in Salem, Villupuram, and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video snt

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details AJR

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details

    Telangana Police SI arrested, dismissed for alleged rape of woman constable at gunpoint AJR

    Telangana Police SI arrested, dismissed for alleged rape of woman constable at gunpoint

    Explained Why UGC-NET exam was cancelled? What has government said? gcw

    Explained: Why UGC-NET exam was cancelled? What has government said?

    Supreme Court stays High Court proceedings on NEET-UG 2024 pleas, reaffirms counselling will continue AJR

    Supreme Court issues notice on NTA's plea to transfer NEET-UG 2024 cases, stays HC proceedings

    Recent Stories

    Ambani bahu Sloka Mehta looks gorgeous in Lavender co-ord set ATG

    Ambani bahu Sloka Mehta looks gorgeous in Lavender co-ord set

    Heatwave in India: DDMA issues Dos & Don'ts to combat it gcw

    Heatwave in India: DDMA issues Dos & Don'ts to combat it

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video snt

    Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after engine catches fire mid-air; WATCH viral video

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs gcw

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details AJR

    Patna High Court scraps 65% reservations for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs; check details

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon