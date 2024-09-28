Lifestyle
Often with use, the edge of the knife becomes dull, then it becomes very difficult to cut vegetables with it. In such a situation, we tell you ways to sharpen it-
You must also have ceramic cups in your home for drinking tea. Turn these cups upside down and rub the knife over them, this sharpens its edge.
You must be using a steel sponge or scrubber to wash dishes? Run the knife over it. Doing this sharpens its edge.
If you have a large stone or grinding stone, you can use it to sharpen the edge of a knife. Run the knife over it for 1 minute.
You can also sharpen the edge of a knife using cardboard. Slowly run the knife over a piece of cardboard and sharpen its edge.
If you have an old leather belt, you can also sharpen the knife with the help of leather. Rub the tip of the knife on the leather belt. Doing this for 1 minute sharpens its edge.
School bags or laptop bags have a long nylon strap. Run the knife over this strip. Doing this sharpens its edge.