Delhi SHOCKER! Father murders 4 daughters, takes own life in Vasant Kunj; Investigation underway

In a tragic incident in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri Pahari, Vasant Kunj, a man allegedly killed his four daughters before taking his own life. The incident came to light on Friday morning when a foul smell was reported from the family's rented flat, raising alarm among neighbours.

At around 10:18 am, police were alerted via a PCR call after the landlord's efforts to reach the tenants proved unsuccessful. The building's owner, Nitin Chauhan, reported that his caretaker, Mohan Singh, detected a foul smell while cleaning the third floor. The source of the odour was identified as flat number C-4, but despite repeated knocks, no one responded from inside.



Concerned by the lack of response from his tenants, Chauhan contacted the police. The door, which was bolted from the inside, had to be forced open with the assistance of a fire brigade team. Once inside, authorities made a tragic discovery, 46-year-old Heeralal Sharma was found dead in one room, while his four daughters, Neetu (26), Nikki (24), Neeru (23), and Nidhi (20), were found lifeless in another room, reported TOI.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Heeralal had been emotionally distressed since his wife passed away from cancer about a year ago. He had worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for 28 years, with a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. However, he had stopped going to work since January 2024.

Family members, including Heeralal’s brother, Mohan Sharma, and sister-in-law, Gudiya Sharma, told police that Heeralal had withdrawn from family affairs after his wife’s passing. He had become solely focused on the treatment of his two daughters, Neeru and Nidhi, who both had disabilities. The daughters had also become reclusive, rarely leaving their room, according to neighbours.



The family was last seen alive on September 23, raising suspicion about when the tragic incident might have occurred. Investigators found no visible injuries on the bodies. However, three packets of Celphos poison, along with five glasses and a spoon containing a suspicious liquid, were recovered from the flat.

A postmortem will be conducted by a medical board to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the case to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

