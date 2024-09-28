Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP International Trade Show 2024 attracts over 1.7 lakh visitors in 3 days

    The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) has attracted over 1.7 lakh visitors in its first three days. With 2,550 exhibitors, the event showcases local products while gaining traction on social media. Former Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra praised ongoing projects during his visit.

    The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, has already made a significant impact, drawing over 1.7 lakh visitors within its first three days. The event, running from September 25 to 29, has seen a surge in participation, with more than 50,000 business-to-business (B2B) visitors and approximately 1.25 lakh business-to-consumer (B2C) attendees.

    On the opening day, the trade show recorded a total of 40,811 visitors, comprised of 14,222 B2B and 25,589 B2C participants. The following days saw increased attendance, with 62,937 visitors on September 26 and 71,545 on September 27, demonstrating a steady growth trend as the event progressed.

    This year, the trade show occupies 15 halls and features 2,550 exhibitors showcasing products from across Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for the event is to create a global platform for local products, attracting international buyers.

    The event's influence extends beyond the expo floor, gaining significant traction on social media. Hashtags like #UPITS2024 and #UPInternationalTradeShow reached millions, enhancing the event's visibility and engagement.

    Notably, former Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra visited the UPITS, where he explored the pavilion of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). He received updates on various projects, including the Medical Devices Park and the proposed Semiconductor Park, praising YEIDA for its efforts.

    As the five-day event continues, the anticipation is high for even greater participation, reaffirming UPITS's role as a pivotal platform for trade and commerce in the region.

