Kerala: CPM activist Pushpan, victim of 1994 Koothuparamba firing, passes away

Pushpan, a CPM activist who was left bedridden after being injured in the Koothuparamba firing, has passed away. The incident occurred in November 1994 during a protest against then-Cooperation Minister MV Raghavan.

Kannur: Pushpan, a renowned CPM activist who became bedridden after sustaining injuries in the Koothuparamba police firing, has passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He had been receiving treatment for various ailments over the past two months. Pushpan was critically injured in the incident that occurred in November 1994 during a protest against then-Cooperation Minister MV Raghavan, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals.

Also Read: Emotional farewell: Mortal remains of Arjun cremated in Kozhikode, thousands pay homage

For nearly three decades, Pushpan was a symbol of resistance for the party in Kerala. Despite his ordeal, he remained a steadfast supporter of the CPM, never voicing dissent even as the party shifted its stance on issues central to his suffering. Pushpan’s resilience made him a living martyr and an inspiration for many party members, particularly within the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who regarded him as an irreplaceable figure in the Koothuparamba struggle.

Born into a family of agricultural laborers, Pushpan's education ended after the eighth grade. He became an active party worker in his village and later moved to Bangalore for work. He returned home during a critical period of anti-self-financing college protests and joined the movement to block MV Raghavan’s visit to Koothuparamba on November 25, 1994.

Raghavan arrived to inaugurate the evening branch of the Urban Bank, despite warnings of potential conflict. Approximately 2,000 DYFI activists gathered to confront him. When violence broke out, the police fired on the crowd, resulting in the deaths of several activists, including DYFI district president KK Rajeevan. Pushpan was struck in the back, suffering a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed below the neck.

Two decades later, the CPM’s embrace of MVR’s family, which included providing his son with a legislative seat, marked a significant shift from the party's earlier stance on the incident. Despite these changes and the party's evolving position on self-financing colleges, Pushpan remained a loyal supporter, celebrated in party circles through songs and speeches that honour his legacy.

Also Read: Kerala: Fire breaks out at sofa company in Palakkad, short circuit suspected

Latest Videos