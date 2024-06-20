Supreme Court issues notice on NTA's plea to transfer NEET-UG 2024 cases, stays HC proceedings

Addressing a plea by students who lost 45 minutes of their exam time at a center in Meghalaya, the Court maintained, "No stay on counselling. If examination goes after final hearing, then counselling also goes."

The Supreme Court on Thursday (June 20) issued a notice on a petition filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which seeks to transfer all pleas related to NEET-UG 2024 from the High Courts to the apex court. Consequently, the Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings in these cases before the High Courts.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti has stayed proceedings related to NEET in various High Courts. The matter has been consolidated with related pleas and is scheduled for hearing on July 8.

WATCH: Union Minister misspells 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Congress slams BJP; video goes viral

During the session, when the counsel for the National Testing Agency (NTA) requested a stay on High Court proceedings, the Court responded, "Please tell the High Court that notice has been issued now. Earlier you must have said that transfer filed."

Addressing a plea by students who lost 45 minutes of their exam time at a center in Meghalaya, the Court maintained, "No stay on counselling. If examination goes after final hearing, then counselling also goes."

Regarding another plea concerning the postgraduate NEET exam scheduled for June 23, the Court stated that this issue would be registered as a separate case and heard on July 8.

Explained: Why UGC-NET exam was cancelled? What has government said?

Latest Videos