    Tamil Nadu: Over 30 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi

    Several people were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on Tuesday. Among them, 30 have died so far while others are undergoing treatment. Kallakurichi SP Samaysingh Meena has been suspended, with Rajath Chaturvedi taking over as the new SP. Several police officials have also faced suspension.

    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    At least 30 people have died, and over 60 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID inquiry and transferred District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath, appointing MS Prashanth as the new Collector for Kallakurichi district.

    Samaysingh Meena, the Kallakurichi SP, has been suspended; Rajath Chaturvedi is the new SP. A number of police officers have also been suspended. According to a report in The Hindu, an official stated that early examinations had shown that "methanol poisoning" had impacted individuals who had been hospitalised.

    Within the boundaries of the Kallakurichi town police station, Karunapuram is where the fatalities were said to have occurred. The victims, who were largely loaders and daily wage workers, allegedly bought the brew—which was likely illegal liquor—from a Karunapuram seller, according to sources.

    They had consumed it on June 18 (Tuesday) and started experiencing symptoms, including loss of breath, blurred vision and giddiness and repeated bouts of diarrhoea.

    Taking to social media platform X, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai slammed the Stalin-led DMK government for their inaction in controlling the sale of bootleg liquor in the state. “I strongly condemn the DMK government, which has taken five lives yet again without taking any action against him despite the fact that DMK Minister Mr. Mastan was in close contact with bootleggers,” Annamalai stated.

    “I urge the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. @mkstalin to immediately dismiss both the Minister Mr. Masthan who is in touch with the bootleg dealers and the Minister of the Department Mr. Muthusamy who does not prevent the sale of bootleg liquor,” he added.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
