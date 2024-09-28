Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka closing in on clean sweep

    Sri Lanka dismissed New Zealand for a paltry 88 on Day 3 and enforced follow-on, having a lead of 514 runs. Tim Southee and Co. were then reduced to 199/5 at stumps on the third day of the Test on Saturday (September 28). 

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

    Sri Lanka are just five wickets away from pocketing the second Test against New Zealand at Galle and thereby completing a clean sweep. The home side dismissed the Kiwis for a paltry 88 on Day 3 and enforced follow-on, having a lead of 514 runs. Tim Southee and Co. were then reduced to 199/5 at stumps on the third day of the Test on Saturday (September 28). 

    Tom Blundell was not out 47 and Glenn Phillips on 32 when bad light forced an early end to play in Galle on Day 3. Nishan Peiris took three wickets for 91 runs, while the likes of Prabath Jayasuriya and captain Dhananjaya de Silva accounted for one wicket each. 

    After Tom Latham was sent back to the pavilion for a six ball duck, Devon Conway scored a blistering 61 off 62 balls, including ten fours and one six. The opener stitched together a 96 run partnership with Kane Williamson, before being dismissed by De Silva in the 18th over. Williamson (46), Daryl Mitchell (1) and Rachin Ravindra (12) departed in quick succession before Blundell and  Phillips made 77 runs for the sixth wicket. 

    Sri Lanka made a mammoth score 602/5 in the first innings thanks to centuries from Dinesh Chandimal (116), Kamindu Medis (182) and Kusal Mendis (106). Dimuth Karunarathne (46), Angelo Mathews (88) and De Silva (44) also made handy contributions. 

    New Zealand's first innings folded for just 88 runs, after Jayasuriya secured his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner ended with figures of 6 for 42, while Nishan Peiris accounted for three wickets. 

    Sri Lanka won the first Test by 63 runs and are just five wickets away from securing an innings victory against New Zealand and thereby clean sweeping the two-Test series. The Lankans are currently occupying third spot in the World Test Championship table, with a PCT of 50.00. The top two teams at the end of the cycle will qualify for the final. 

