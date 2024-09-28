Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes Christian organizations' submissions on Waqf Board Bill, slams Congress

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister, welcomed submissions from two Christian organizations in Kerala to the Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Board Bill. He stated that these submissions expose Waqf boards' unjust land claims from citizens who have legally purchased and developed lands, violating their fundamental rights.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday (Sep 28) took to social media welcoming submissions on Waqf Board Bill to Parliamentary Committee by two Christian organizations in Kerala. In a post on X, he said these submissions reveal how Waqf boards are unjust claiming lands from large number of citizens who have legally purchased lands. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for opposing Waqf Board amendment act. 

    He also shared a copy of the said submissions in his 'X' post.

    "I welcome the submissions to Parl committee on #WaqfBoardBill, by two leading Christian organizations 🙏🏻

    Their submissions reveal how #Waqf boards are unjustly claiming land from "a large number of citizens who hv legally purchased and developed lands.. These claims are unjust, Unconstitutional and violation of peoples fundamental rights"

    But guess who continues to oppose Waqf board amendment act - Rahuls constitution waving Cong party," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X. 

    The submission are from Syro Malabar Archiepiscopal Church Chairman Archbishop and Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, President of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council.

