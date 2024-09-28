Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: Karichal Chundan declared winner, Pallathuruthy Boat Club's 5th consecutive win

Karichal Chundan won the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha, Kerala, marking Pallathuruthy Boat Club's fifth consecutive victory. Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas inaugurated the event and announced plans for the Champions Boat League, generating excitement among boat racing enthusiasts.

Alappuzha: In a thrilling finale, Karichal Chundan emerged victorious in the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race, held in Alappuzha, Kerala. This marks a historic milestone for Pallathuruthy Boat Club, which becomes the first club to win the coveted trophy for the fifth consecutive year.

The event, which drew thousands of spectators, was officially inaugurated by Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas, who hoisted the flag at 2 pm. Addressing the gathering, Riyas announced plans to organize the Champions Boat League (CBL), with discussions already underway.

The 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race witnessed intense competition among participating teams, with Karichal Chundan ultimately claiming the top spot. This victory solidifies Pallathuruthy Boat Club's dominance in the sport. Karichal Chundan's win is a testament to the team's skill and dedication, cementing their position as one of the top boat racing teams in Kerala.

Riyas' announcement regarding the Champions Boat League has generated excitement among boat racing enthusiasts, promising a new chapter in Kerala's rich boat racing history.

