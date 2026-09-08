YSRCP has demanded the resignation of AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the alleged DSC 2025 teacher recruitment scam, citing widespread irregularities, use of fake certificates, and accusing the government of shielding the minister.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC 2025 teacher recruitment. Addressing separate press conferences, party official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath said Lokesh should step down to pave the way for a free and fair investigation by a central agency.

Allegations of Widespread Irregularities

They said numerous irregularities had surfaced in the recruitment process, including the alleged use of fake BC and sports-quota certificates. They alleged that even members of the same families secured jobs using mere participation certificates, according to the release. The leaders said the Mega DSC had turned into a “job mela”, where teacher posts were allegedly put up for sale.

They maintained that strong evidence had emerged to substantiate these allegations. They accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shield Lokesh. They recalled that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had expressed readiness for a CBI inquiry when allegations were levelled against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Government Accused of Silencing Critics

The leaders also alleged that the coalition government was silencing those questioning the DSC irregularities by filing cases against social-media activists, unemployed youth and journalists. They questioned why cases were not being filed against those who allegedly secured jobs using fake documents.

CBI Probe Deemed Necessary

The appointment of candidates without clearing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination exposed the manner in which the DSC process was conducted, they said. They reiterated that only a CBI inquiry, and not a Vigilance probe, could uncover the complete truth.

(ANI)