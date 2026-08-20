The Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's cancellation of JPSC exams. JMM's Mahua Maji said CM Soren was apprehensive, while the BJP accused the government of presenting a weak case and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

JMM Defends CM's Stance

Reacting to the Jharkhand High Court's decision to stay the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, JMM MP Mahua Maji on Thursday said Chief Minister Hemant Soren had initially accepted several demands of students but was apprehensive that accepting one of them could result in injustice to some already in service. Maji said the Chief Minister had this apprehension during initial discussions with students and that the concern may have contributed to a delay in decision-making.

"In the initial talks with students, CM had accepted several of their demands. He did not want to accept one due to this apprehension - that exactly this could happen; it would have appeared that injustice was being done to some others," Maji said.

She said there had been pressure on the government and alleged that some people were doing politics over the issue without trying to understand the matter. "It is true that those who are already in service might have felt injustice being done. Let's see what happens now," she said.

BJP Slams State Government

Jharkhand BJP chief spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the party had apprehended that a blanket ban of the examinations would result in loss of jobs for everyone and that a weak case was being presented before the High Court. "With the blanket ban which would have resulted in loss of jobs for everyone, we had expressed apprehension that a very weak case is being presented before the High Court. The same thing happened today," Shah Deo said.

He said the court had observed the principle of natural justice, under which all sides have to be heard, and accused the state government of deliberately deceiving students who had been protesting for 24-25 days. "We strongly condemn this. The government never had any intention of doing justice to the protesting students," he said.

Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu alleged that the government's decision to cancel the examinations was part of a "well-thought strategy" and said the court's decision was supreme. Sahu also alleged that jobs meant for deserving students had been "sold for crores of Rupees" and said BJP workers had been demanding a CBI investigation into such incidents since the movement began. "Why is JMM and Congress afraid of a CBI investigation? These people know they have done wrong, and if a CBI investigation happens, the truth will come out," Sahu alleged.

High Court Stays Cancellation

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision. The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision. The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court. (ANI)