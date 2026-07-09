Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrived in Hyderabad to review AIIMS Bibinagar. G Kishan Reddy was also welcomed for the Centre's allocation of the Tadicherla coal mine to Singareni Collieries, while Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the BRS.

JP Nadda's Hyderabad Visit

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday morning, receiving a grand welcome from state BJP leaders, including party president Ramchander Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. During his day-long tour, Nadda is scheduled to visit AIIMS Bibinagar to conduct a review meeting on the institution's progress. Later in the evening, he is slated to address a gathering of intellectuals and prominent citizens in Hyderabad before departing for New Delhi.

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Sharing the details on X, Ramchander Rao wrote, "It is an honour to welcome Hon'ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Shri @JPNadda ji, at RGIA, Hyderabad. During his day-long visit, he will visit AIIMS Bibinagar and later in the evening address a gathering of intellectuals and prominent citizens of Hyderabad. https://x.com/N_RamchanderRao/status/2075094911289000284?s=20

Tadicherla Coal Mine Allocated to SCCL

Rao also welcomed Union Minister for Coal & Mines, G Kishan Reddy, at RGIA. "I am grateful to the Singareni workers who came in large numbers to join us in celebrating the historic decision to allocate the Tadicherla coal mine to SCCL. A grand welcome was also accorded to Union Minister for Coal & Mines, Shri @kishanreddybjp ji at RGIA. This decision reflects the Modi government's unwavering commitment to the development of Telangana and to securing a strong future for Singareni," Rao wrote on X. https://x.com/N_RamchanderRao/status/2075099450553545037?s=20

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also acknowledged the welcome by workers and BJP members at the airport. He said the government's priority is to strengthen the Singareni organisation and to protect the welfare of its workers. "On the occasion of allocating the Tadicharla Boggugani to Singareni, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Singareni worker brothers who accorded a grand welcome today at Hyderabad Shamshabad Airport, and to the BJP family members. Strengthening the Singareni organisation and safeguarding the welfare of the workers is the goal of the Modi government," Reddy wrote on X. https://x.com/kishanreddybjp/status/2075102632658743440?s=20

Earlier, the Coal and Mines Minister announced that the Centre has allotted the Tadicherla-2 coal block to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Deputy CM Slams Opposition 'Propaganda'

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday condemned what he described as the false propaganda being spread by opposition leaders against Singareni Collieries, asserting that the enterprise and its resources belong to the people of the state.

Addressing the media, Bhatti Vikramarka questioned the opposition's track record during their ten years in power. "During your ten years in power, did you secure even a single new coal block for Singareni? Did you at least obtain new mining blocks to replace those that had been exhausted and closed?" he asked.

He further criticised the previous BRS government, stating that while it significantly expanded the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Projects, it failed to secure the coal mines required to supply them. He questioned why the government did not participate in the Centre's coal block auctions to acquire mines for Singareni, noting that had they done so, the royalty revenue would have belonged to Telangana. (ANI)