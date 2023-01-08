Joshimath land subsidence: PMO to hold a high-level meeting on Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town today

The District Disaster Management Department said that cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town.

The Prime Minister's Office will on Sunday (January 8) hold a high-level meeting on Joshimath land subsidence. Principal Secretary to PM, Dr PK Mishra will hold a high-level review with Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of GoI and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO.

It is reportedly said that district officials of Joshimath will also remain present through Video Conference on this issue. Senior officers of Uttarakhand to also attend the through Video Conference.

As of now, following the appearance of large cracks in houses and roads, as many as 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath.

Speaking to reporters, the administration said, "The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in 'safe relief camps'."

On Saturday night, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited the relief camps and took stock of the arrangements. "If there is any requirement, it is being made available immediately," he said.

Residents of Joshimath, a sacred town in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, have been alarmed after fissures started appearing in the houses and roadways and have been evacuated and shifted to night shelters of the municipality by the administration.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said. The locals said that the people affected by the landslide have been assured by the government that they will get prefabricated houses.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun is all set to conduct a study of Joshimath area through satellite images and submit a detailed report with photographs.

The Geological Survey of India has been asked to examine the suitability of Koti Farm, Herb Institute and the horticulture department's land in Joshimath and in Pipalkoti's Semaldala area for rehabilitation purposes.

The requests were made after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned from his visit to the affected areas in Joshimath and held a meeting with senior officials here Saturday night.