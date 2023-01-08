Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Vikramaditya Singh among 7 new ministers sworn-in at Raj Bhavan

A total of 7 MLAs including Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh took oath as Cabinet ministers.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and three-time Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh on Sunday (January 8) took oath in the newly formed Cabinet.

In the recently-held Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Vikramaditya was elected from the Shimla Rural constituency, while Sandil (82) defeated his son-in-law from the Solan assembly seat.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers started at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla on January 8 at around 10:00 am.

On December 11, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath. The results of assembly elections were declared on December 8.

Earlier in the day, CM Sukhu had said he handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval. The Cabinet expansion is possible on Sunday, he told reporters after returning from Delhi where he held deliberations with top party leaders on the issue.

There are 10 vacancies in the cabinet as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh cannot exceed 12.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is scheduled to leave for Goa after administering the oath and would return on January 12. The Congress is facing a daunting task due to the aspirations of various regions, castes and factions for representation.

So far, CM Sukhu has kept with himself the posts of Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel and all other departments not allotted to any minister, while Deputy chief Minister Agnihotri holds Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language, Arts and Culture departments.

Three out of 12 districts have been given representation- Sukhu from Hamirpur, Agnihotri from Una and five times MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Pathania, who is from Chamba, as Assembly Speaker, a party source noted.