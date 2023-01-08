'Also, set deadlines for....': Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement

Congress leader Priyank Kharge requested Amit Shah to focus on meeting the deadline for filing job vacancies amid the country's soaring unemployment. Last week at Sabroom Tripura, Amit Shah announced Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by January 1, 2024, the year of the Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge slammed Union Minister Amit Shah over his announcement on the Ram Temple inauguration on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The Congress leader requested Shah to focus on meeting the deadline for filing job vacancies amid the country's soaring unemployment.

Priyank Kharge said, "Good to know that Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1 next year. I am requesting PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to set deadlines not only for the temple but also to fill government job vacancies and get the economy back on track. After all, Ram Rajya means peace and prosperity for everyone."

Previously, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Shah after he announced the Ram Temple's inauguration date. "You are a politician, not a pujari (priest)... your duty is to protect the country, provide MSP (Minimum Support Price) to farmers... and not make temple announcements," said Kharge during his speech in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Panipat.

"They are the biggest liars. They came to power promising two crore jobs... but jobs still need to be created. They did not pay the Rs 15 lakh," Kharge targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leadership.

Last week, while addressing a public rally at Sabroom Tripura, Amit Shah announced Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by January 1, 2024, the year of the Lok Sabha elections.

