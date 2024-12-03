MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni continues to surprise fans with his unique charm. A recent video of him dancing with his wife, Sakshi, to a Pahadi song has gone viral on social media.

Former India captain MS Dhoni delighted his fans with a rare and heartwarming video of himself performing a traditional Pahadi dance with his wife Sakshi in Rishikesh. The delightful clip, shared widely on social media, captured the cricket legend in a light-hearted and energetic moment, dancing joyfully alongside his family. 

Dhoni, often referred to as "Captain Cool", surprised his followers with his spontaneous and energetic participation in the cultural dance. The sight of Dhoni enjoying a cultural dance, struck a chord with fans across the country. 

Dhoni has led CSK to five trophies

Currently, 10 teams participate in the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings is considered a champion team, having won a total of five IPL titles. CSK emerged victorious in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. MS Dhoni has played a significant role in the team's success. His continued association with the team will be highly beneficial. CSK has qualified for the IPL playoffs 12 times.

Two-time Champions League T20 winners

In addition to the IPL, under Dhoni's captaincy, the franchise also won the Champions League T20 title in 2010 and 2014. Captain Cool played a crucial role in these victories as well.

Dhoni's IPL career

Looking at MS Dhoni's IPL career, he has scored 5243 runs in 264 matches, with a highest individual score of 84 not out. Dhoni has a total of 54 half-centuries in the IPL. If Dhoni continues with the team for the upcoming 2025 season, it could be very significant for the franchise.

