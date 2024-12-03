Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate

The chairperson and vice-chairperson of the BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality have resigned. The LDF and UDF celebrated the resignations, which came just before a no-confidence motion.

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: The Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality, Susheela Santhosh and U Remya, have resigned just ahead of a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF, with the support of three rebel BJP members. The resignation came after the LDF, backed by the UDF, sought to remove the current leadership. In response, LDF supporters celebrated the resignations by bursting firecrackers in Pandalam, while UDF members hailed it as a victory for democracy.

Susheela Santosh stated that her resignation was due to personal inconvenience. In the 2020 elections, the BJP had secured a clear majority in the municipality. However, internal party disputes led to three BJP members publicly rebelling in Pandalam, a situation that the party struggled to resolve. 

BJP district president V A Suraj, responding to the resignations, clarified that both Sushila and Remya stepped down due to personal reasons. He emphasized that the BJP did not request their resignations; instead, the two leaders voluntarily submitted them, and the party accepted their decision. Suraj assured that the BJP would continue to hold control over the municipality and would return to power.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Man survives after being run over by bus in Kerala's Kattappana (WATCH) dmn

Caught on camera: Man survives after being run over by bus in Kerala's Kattappana (WATCH)

Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram

Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations on december 1 2024 anr

Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage anr

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

Recent Stories

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness dmn

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness

BlackRock To Acquire HPS Investment Partners For $12B In All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

BlackRock To Acquire HPS Investment Partners For $12B In All-Stock Transaction: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities AJR

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon