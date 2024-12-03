Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate

The chairperson and vice-chairperson of the BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality have resigned. The LDF and UDF celebrated the resignations, which came just before a no-confidence motion.

Pathanamthitta: The Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality, Susheela Santhosh and U Remya, have resigned just ahead of a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF, with the support of three rebel BJP members. The resignation came after the LDF, backed by the UDF, sought to remove the current leadership. In response, LDF supporters celebrated the resignations by bursting firecrackers in Pandalam, while UDF members hailed it as a victory for democracy.

Susheela Santosh stated that her resignation was due to personal inconvenience. In the 2020 elections, the BJP had secured a clear majority in the municipality. However, internal party disputes led to three BJP members publicly rebelling in Pandalam, a situation that the party struggled to resolve.

BJP district president V A Suraj, responding to the resignations, clarified that both Sushila and Remya stepped down due to personal reasons. He emphasized that the BJP did not request their resignations; instead, the two leaders voluntarily submitted them, and the party accepted their decision. Suraj assured that the BJP would continue to hold control over the municipality and would return to power.

