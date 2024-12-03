'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

A Goa-based investor’s plan to leave India and relocate to Singapore has ignited a storm of online criticism, thrusting him into the spotlight on social media.

A Goa-based investor’s plan to leave India and relocate to Singapore has ignited a storm of online criticism, thrusting him into the spotlight on social media. Siddhart Singh Gautam took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared his intention to leave India by 2025, citing crippling taxes, worsening pollution, and a lack of political accountability as driving factors.

He not only expressed his dissatisfaction but also urged financially capable Indians to consider a similar move for a better quality of life.

In his post, Gautam wrote, “I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025. Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here. Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave.”

The post has since garnered nearly 2 million views and thousands of comments, predominantly negative.

A user wrote, “Requesting you to kindly remove the National Flag from your X handle. Eases off the Doglapan,” calling out what they perceived as hypocrisy.

Another user commented, "I will never leave my motherland for the rest of my life. Please leave my beautiful country."

Apart from this, Gautam has earlier too shared other posts about his decision to leave India and settle abroad.

