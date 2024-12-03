'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

A Goa-based investor’s plan to leave India and relocate to Singapore has ignited a storm of online criticism, thrusting him into the spotlight on social media.

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor faces backlash over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 7:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

A Goa-based investor’s plan to leave India and relocate to Singapore has ignited a storm of online criticism, thrusting him into the spotlight on social media. Siddhart Singh Gautam took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared his intention to leave India by 2025, citing crippling taxes, worsening pollution, and a lack of political accountability as driving factors.

He not only expressed his dissatisfaction but also urged financially capable Indians to consider a similar move for a better quality of life.

In his post, Gautam wrote, “I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025. Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here. Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave.”

The post has since garnered nearly 2 million views and thousands of comments, predominantly negative.

A user wrote, “Requesting you to kindly remove the National Flag from your X handle. Eases off the Doglapan,” calling out what they perceived as hypocrisy.

Another user commented, "I will never leave my motherland for the rest of my life. Please leave my beautiful country."

Apart from this, Gautam has earlier too shared other posts about his decision to leave India and settle abroad.

 

 

Also read: 'Maratha Sardar': New banners come up demanding Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM amid suspense (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness dmn

DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate dmn

Kerala: Chairperson, vice-chairperson in BJP-ruled Pandalam municipality resigns; LDF, UDF members celebrate

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities AJR

PM Modi shares inspiring message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Mahakumbh 2025: Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, and Jubin Nautiyal to mesmerize devotees AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, and Jubin Nautiyal to mesmerize devotees

Recent Stories

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon