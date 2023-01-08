Weather update: Delhi in grip of severe cold wave; 42 trains, 20 flights affected

In its latest forecast, IMD said, "Most places have a cold to very cold day conditions, with dense to very dense fog. Isolated cold to severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West UP." Around 20 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) until 1:00 pm.

The national capital continues to witness severe cold and fog, with Delhi waking up to a thick layer of fog on Sunday morning, January 8, 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, saying, "Dense fog and a cold wave is likely at a few places today and cold day conditions to prevail at isolated places."

On Sunday, Delhi's Safdarjung reported a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius; Aya Nagar saw 2.6 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degree Celsius, and Palam saw a temperature of 5.2 degrees. As per IMD, the maximum temperature was reported to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

Following the dense fog, several flights and trains have been cancelled. Around 20 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) until 1:00 pm, due to weather and other operational issues, according to reports. The official said that there was no reported flight diversion until 6:00 am.

On Saturday, the IGIA issued an advisory and initiated procedures. The airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information on their flight status.

Meanwhile, 42 trains were delayed in the Northern Railway region on Sunday due to fog, according to Northern Railways.

The weather department on Saturday said that the cold wave and cold day conditions would likely continue for the next two days in northwest India. "Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next 48 hours, then decreasing and dissipating," the weather service said.

