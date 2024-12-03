DAC approves 05 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness

The Defence Acquisition Council approved five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to enhance armed forces' operational capabilities, including vessels, aircraft, and helicopters for the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 05 capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 21,772 crore, aimed to further enhance the armed forces operational capabilities. 

Indian Navy

For the Indian Navy, the DAC granted AON to procure 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs). 

These vessels will be deployed to conduct  Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Surveillance, Patrol, and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations close to the coast. 

These vessels will also play an effective role in Anti-Piracy missions, especially in and around the Island territories. 

In order to carry out multiple roles, the DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). The roles would include escorting High Value Units such as Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, and Frigates, Submarines for coastal defence.

Indian Air Force 

During the meeting, the DAC also gave clearance for procurement of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI aircraft. 

“This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon system while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by Air Defence systems.”

The engines of the Sukhoi fighter aircraft will also be overhauled. 

Indian Coast Guard 

The council further gave approval for the procurement of 06 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for Indian Coast Guard to strengthen the Coastal Security and Surveillance in the coastal areas. 

Indian Army

It has also accorded approval for the overhaul of T-72 & T-90 tanks, and BMP to enhance the service life of these assets.

