Why do super-fit, young athletes keep collapsing on pitch? Experts might have the answer

While research indicates no surge in athlete deaths, experts agree that preventive measures, such as improved screening and access to defibrillators, have significantly reduced fatalities over the years.

Why do super-fit, young athletes keep collapsing on pitch? Experts might have the answer shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

Edoardo Bove, a 22-year-old midfielder for Fiorentina, was the latest in the list of professional footballers to suffer a collapse during a match. The distressing incident occurred during his team's Serie A clash against Inter Milan on Sunday, leaving players, staff, and fans shaken.

As Bove fell to the ground, players from both sides formed a protective circle around him, shielding the harrowing scene as medics rushed to provide emergency aid. He was quickly transported to a hospital, where he remains in intensive care under pharmacological sedation.

In an official statement, Fiorentina confirmed that preliminary cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to Bove’s central nervous and cardio-respiratory systems. However, the exact cause of his collapse remains a mystery.

This incident is the latest in a troubling series of collapses among footballers in recent years. In August, Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo, 27, tragically passed away after collapsing during a match. Similarly, Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer suffered a heart attack mid-game last December, and Danish footballer Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Euro 2020 remains etched in memory.

Also read: 'Maratha Sardar': New banners come up demanding Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM amid suspense (WATCH)

Recent collapses have been attributed to underlying cardiac conditions. Izquierdo’s death was linked to cardiac arrhythmia caused by a viral infection, while Lockyer suffered from atrial fibrillation, a condition that disrupts heart rhythm. Eriksen’s incident was tied to undetected ventricular fibrillation.

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theories have emerged in the wake of these incidents, falsely linking them to COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Bhatia dismissed these claims, emphasizing that such events often stem from congenital or undiagnosed heart issues.

Calls for enhanced health screenings among athletes are growing. Professor Guido Pieles, a leading sports cardiologist, advocates for mandatory longitudinal screenings. “Diseases can emerge in the late 20s or 30s, and regular testing is crucial,” he said.

While research indicates no surge in athlete deaths, experts agree that preventive measures, such as improved screening and access to defibrillators, have significantly reduced fatalities over the years. A study of US college sports found sudden deaths among athletes decreased by 29% every five years.

Also read: 'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want shk

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

India-Bangladesh relationship cannot be reduced to one issue, says Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka (WATCH)

ELIMINATED Israel says 7 Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in central Gaza operations snt

ELIMINATED! Israel says 7 Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in central Gaza operations

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case snt

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case

Recent Stories

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want shk

'Shut up and listen': Ex-secret service agent reveals 'spy trick' to get people to do what you want

Five Below Stock Rises Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Five Below Stock Rises Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Amazon Stock Rallies On New SuperComputer Plans, Record Holiday Sales: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Amazon Stock Rallies On New SuperComputer Plans, Record Holiday Sales: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Janux Therapeutics Stock Hits 7-Month High On Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Data: Retail Confidence Spikes

Janux Therapeutics Stock Hits 7-Month High On Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Data: Retail Confidence Spikes

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

Okta Stock Falls Despite Morgan Stanley Upgrade As Pre-Earnings Anxiety Takes A Toll: Retail Sentiment Dives To Year Low

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon