Why do super-fit, young athletes keep collapsing on pitch? Experts might have the answer

Edoardo Bove, a 22-year-old midfielder for Fiorentina, was the latest in the list of professional footballers to suffer a collapse during a match. The distressing incident occurred during his team's Serie A clash against Inter Milan on Sunday, leaving players, staff, and fans shaken.

As Bove fell to the ground, players from both sides formed a protective circle around him, shielding the harrowing scene as medics rushed to provide emergency aid. He was quickly transported to a hospital, where he remains in intensive care under pharmacological sedation.

In an official statement, Fiorentina confirmed that preliminary cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to Bove’s central nervous and cardio-respiratory systems. However, the exact cause of his collapse remains a mystery.

This incident is the latest in a troubling series of collapses among footballers in recent years. In August, Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo, 27, tragically passed away after collapsing during a match. Similarly, Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer suffered a heart attack mid-game last December, and Danish footballer Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Euro 2020 remains etched in memory.

Recent collapses have been attributed to underlying cardiac conditions. Izquierdo’s death was linked to cardiac arrhythmia caused by a viral infection, while Lockyer suffered from atrial fibrillation, a condition that disrupts heart rhythm. Eriksen’s incident was tied to undetected ventricular fibrillation.

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theories have emerged in the wake of these incidents, falsely linking them to COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Bhatia dismissed these claims, emphasizing that such events often stem from congenital or undiagnosed heart issues.

Calls for enhanced health screenings among athletes are growing. Professor Guido Pieles, a leading sports cardiologist, advocates for mandatory longitudinal screenings. “Diseases can emerge in the late 20s or 30s, and regular testing is crucial,” he said.

While research indicates no surge in athlete deaths, experts agree that preventive measures, such as improved screening and access to defibrillators, have significantly reduced fatalities over the years. A study of US college sports found sudden deaths among athletes decreased by 29% every five years.

