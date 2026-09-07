Eleven JNU students approached the university’s Internal Complaints Committee alleging sexual harassment by a professor. The complaints reportedly surfaced after one student shared her experience in a students-only WhatsApp group following May viva examinations. Other students then described similar alleged incidents.

A WhatsApp conversation among students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following viva examinations in May has led to sexual harassment complaints against a professor, with 11 students approaching the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The students have alleged inappropriate behaviour, sexually suggestive remarks and offers of higher marks allegedly linked to sexual favours. The allegations are currently under investigation by the ICC, and neither the committee nor the JNU administration has publicly commented on the matter.

How did the allegations come to light?

According to sources cited by NDTV, the issue surfaced after one student described her experience during a viva in the first week of May in a WhatsApp group meant only for students.

Her account reportedly encouraged other students to share their own experiences with the professor. Several students subsequently came forward with similar allegations, eventually leading 11 students to approach the ICC.

Sources alleged that the professor made comments with sexual overtones during viva examinations and suggested that students could receive additional marks if they entertained his advances.

The allegations remain allegations and have not been independently established.

Students allege inappropriate conduct beyond vivas

The complaints reportedly extend beyond the examination room.

Students have alleged that the professor invited them to gatherings at his residence on the JNU campus, where he allegedly made sexual advances. Some students have also accused him of making lewd or inappropriate comments during classes.

The matter reportedly became a talking point on campus again after students returned from a semester break of around 45 days and classes resumed in July.

Sources said additional students, including senior students, later came forward with similar allegations following another complaint against the professor.

ICC begins proceedings

The university’s ICC has begun proceedings in the matter and asked students to appear before it to record their statements.

The committee has declined to comment, describing the complaint as an internal matter under investigation. The JNU administration has also not issued a public statement on the allegations.

The proceedings will determine the facts of the case and provide the concerned parties an opportunity to present their accounts.

JNU has faced similar complaints before

The latest allegations come after the university took action in another sexual harassment case involving a senior faculty member.

In April last year, JNU’s Executive Council dismissed four employees in separate cases. One of those dismissed was Swaran Singh, a senior professor at the School of International Studies.

According to an official familiar with that case at the time, Singh was dismissed over allegations involving a Japanese official from the Embassy of Japan.

The current case is separate and remains under investigation by the university’s ICC.

The ICC’s proceedings are expected to focus on the statements of the students and other relevant evidence before any conclusion is reached.