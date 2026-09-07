In Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, a man on a motorcycle was swept away by a strong current while attempting to cross a flooded road. This occurred after heavy rainfall swelled a local stream. Although the man escaped without serious injury, his motorcycle was carried away by the powerful water.

dramatic video from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur has highlighted the dangers of attempting to cross flooded roads and waterways during heavy rainfall. The footage shows a man trying to ride his motorcycle through a waterlogged stretch when a powerful current suddenly sweeps him and his bike downstream.

The incident took place at a crossing near the Jhareti stream, which carries water from the forests and hills of Ranthambore. The stream was reportedly flowing at full force following incessant rainfall in the area. As water accumulated across the crossing, several vehicles were seen waiting on both sides for the current to weaken.

Watch the viral video here:

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Despite the dangerous conditions, the man decided to attempt the crossing on his motorcycle. He managed to travel through the rushing water for a short distance before losing his balance. The strong current then pushed both the rider and his motorcycle downstream.

The video captures the tense moments as the man struggles to hold on to his bike while the force of the water carries them away. The motorcycle is eventually pulled completely into the rushing stream.

Fortunately, the man managed to escape from the water after being swept downstream for some distance. He did not suffer any serious injuries. However, his motorcycle could not be recovered at the time of the incident and was carried away by the strong current.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by people who attempt to cross flooded roads, streams and seasonal waterways during periods of heavy rain. Even seemingly familiar crossings can become extremely dangerous when water levels rise and currents become stronger.

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall affecting several parts of Rajasthan, with waterlogging and flooding disrupting normal life in some areas. Weather reports have also highlighted continued rain-related risks in parts of the state.

The Sawai Madhopur incident serves as a stark reminder that motorists should avoid entering flooded stretches when water is flowing rapidly. Waiting for the water level to recede or choosing a safer route can prevent potentially life-threatening situations.

The shocking video has also sparked renewed discussion about monsoon safety and the dangers of underestimating the force of moving floodwater.