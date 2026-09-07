The Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers has launched a Mount Trishul expedition in the Garhwal Himalayas. The 7,120-metre climb will test the team’s endurance, technical skills and teamwork.

The Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army has undertaken a tough mountaineering expedition to Mt. Trishul of the Garhwal Himalayas region. It has an altitude of 7,120 meters, approximately 23,360 feet, and it surely poses a tough challenge to the endurance, technical expertise, and cooperation of the climbers.

An army team hand-picked by the army for the task was formally flagged off from the Bengal Engineer Group & Centre situated in Roorkee. Other than the expedition itself, the aim is to test the physical fitness, psychological resilience, and technical proficiency of the army personnel working in such extreme altitudes.

High-ranking Army Officers for the Flag-off Ceremony

The flagging off ceremony of this expedition took place in the presence of high-ranking army officers, like the GOC-in-C of the Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Vikas Rohela and Colonel Commandant of Bengal Sappers and Military Survey Lieutenant General SS Dahia.

Officers from Corps of Engineers and military personnel having mountaineering feats also participated in the event. They gave the expedition team their experience and encouragement before they left.

Factors Making Mount Trishul an Arduous Task

It is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas and is 7,120 meters in height. The whole process of scaling entails coping with factors such as extreme heights, technical sections, snow surfaces and unpredictable weather.

This calls not only for strength but also for a calm mind, good judgement and cooperation, especially when encountering tough terrains and unpredictable situations.

Team Gets Specialized Training

The members of the expedition team consist of Army officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks. They received special training that would assist them in coping with the high altitudes.

The training included physical training and mountaineering techniques necessary at high altitude operations.

Route, Summit Strategy and Safety Measures Discussed

Prior to departure, an extensive briefing was carried out by the team leader regarding the plan, route and summit strategy.

Various safety measures, weather in the Himalayas and the arrangements needed in the course of the expedition were discussed as well. Such preparatory work is designed to assist the team in dealing with various challenges that might arise during the course of the mission.

Expedition Flagged off for Base Camp

Speaking about the team’s physical condition and readiness, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta lauded the Corps of Engineers for its glorious tradition of mountaineering and other adventure pursuits.

Concluding the ceremony, the team leader received the expedition flag. The team now proceeded to their base camp from where they will continue their ascent of Mount Trishul.