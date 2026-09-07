A woman faced online backlash after her viral video showed her confronting a male passenger for not giving up his window seat on a bus in Bihar. The incident, where she cited 'civic sense', has ignited a broader debate on travel etiquette, entitlement, and privacy.

A woman has faced backlash after a video of her confronting and publicly criticising a male passenger for refusing to give up his window seat on a bus in Bihar went viral online. A broader discussion over travel etiquette, entitlement, privacy, and photographing people without their knowledge has been triggered by the event, which started as a regular argument over seats.

The user maya_d_moon posted the video on Instagram four days ago, and it has apparently received 6.13 lakh views. The woman in the video, who identified herself as an influencer, claims that she was upset when the man seated next to her refused to give up his window seat when she was going by bus to Darbhanga.

She claims that she begged the passenger to switch seats, but he refused. After that, she videotaped him and critiqued his choice, claiming that when a bus is packed with guys, a woman ought to be seated by the window.

She explained her annoyance by saying that merchants and other travellers were moving along the aisle, running into her, and disturbing her while she was travelling. Giving a woman the window seat, according to her, is a question of "civic sense" and "common sense."

Watch Viral Video

The woman then widened her criticism to the experience of travelling in Bihar, saying that people should not expect to be treated gently while visiting the state. She also showed the passenger in the video while discussing the incident.

Social media users swiftly criticised the footage, asking why the guy should have been asked to give up a seat he had reserved or claimed for his trip.

The choice to film and publicly identify the passenger during what was essentially a seat dispute was also criticised by a number of users. Additionally, other online users accused the woman of publicly humiliating the man for turning down her plea.

The incident also triggered a separate debate over her comments about Bihar. Some social media users accused her of portraying the state negatively and generalising the behaviour of one passenger to an entire region and its people.

Woman Defended Herself

However, the woman later posted another video responding to the criticism. She hit back at the trolls and defended her position, saying that she herself is a Bihari and had not intended to malign Bihar or its culture. She maintained that her original comments had been misunderstood and continued to explain her perspective on the incident.