Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana, offering free online coaching and study material for competitive and higher-education exams.

The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has plans to announce the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana scheme which is a program that aims at assisting students to prepare for various competitive and entrance examinations to different institutions of higher education. The scheme provides free online classes along with study materials.

The motive behind the initiative is to assist talented but economically poor students who are unable to afford high-priced private coaching classes. Provision of online study materials will help to remove all the monetary barriers of youngsters in preparing for competitive exams.

Which Students Will Avail the Scheme?

Those students who are studying in different universities, government colleges and aided colleges in Uttarakhand will be able to benefit from this scheme. Through this scheme, they will be able to prepare online at home under the guidance of subject experts.

Several competitive exams like UPSC and State Public Service Commission civil services examinations, CDS, Banking, Railway and SSC examinations have been included in the scheme.

UPSC, SSC, Banking and Others

However, the scheme is not restricted only to exams for recruitment. Those who are preparing for higher education and qualification exams will also get assistance under this scheme.

These include CAT, MAT, GATE, NET and CSIR-NET exams. The scheme covers these examinations as well.

Online Coaching May Help the Students from Remote Regions

One of the main aspects of the scheme is that it is based on the online mode. It is difficult for students residing in the remote and hilly areas of Uttarakhand to get quality coaching and thus they have to go to large cities for the same.

Due to online classes and materials, the students would not require going elsewhere for their coaching. It would especially be helpful for students residing in hilly regions and other such areas which lack good coaching centers.

Financial Restrictions Should Not Impede Career Goals

The fees associated with private coaching could impose a heavy burden on the students and their families. It is the purpose of the government to see that such financial restrictions do not stand between talented individuals and their ability to prepare for competitive examinations.

Online free coaching will allow the students to have an alternative means of preparation, without having to pay for the coaching fees of traditional coaching classes.

Why the Program Is Important For the Youths of Uttarakhand

For students who are living in far-flung areas, there are additional costs incurred when they travel to the city for coaching, which includes not only the tuition fees, but also the cost of accommodation and traveling.

In this regard, the online mode of Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana could help address these problems.