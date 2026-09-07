A UP woman, Sneha Gupta, has appealed to the Indian government after alleging that her husband Chandan Gupta was detained in Russia. She said he had been working on a valid work visa and feared for his safety. Sneha, who is in Russia with her 10-year-old son, urged Indian authorities to intervene and provide assistance.

A woman, a native of Noida in Uttar Pradesh has appealed to the Indian government for help after claiming that her husband has been detained in Moscow, Russia. The woman said in a social media post that she, her 10-year-old and her husband are living in Moscow on a high-qualified visa. She claimed that her husband, an engineer by profession, was detained by local authorities in the night. She appealed to Indian authorities to step in and help her husband and family.

Sneha Gupta, who is originally from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur and lives in Kanpur, made the appeal through a video that has been widely shared on social media. In the emotional video, she urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia to intervene in the matter.

What did Sneha Gupta allege?

According to Sneha, her husband Chandan Gupta has been working for an Indian company in Russia for around three years. She said he also holds a valid work visa.

Sneha claimed that Russian police detained Chandan without clearly explaining the reason and that he was subsequently sent to jail. She said the family has been unable to get clear information about his present condition or the circumstances surrounding his detention.

She also expressed concern that her husband could potentially be forced into the Russian military. However, this allegation has not been independently verified and there is no official confirmation available so far that Chandan has been recruited or sent into military service.

Woman worried about her son’s safety

Sneha said she is currently in Russia with her 10-year-old son and does not even speak or understand the country's language. With her husband in custody, she said she is also worried about the safety and wellbeing of herself and her child.

She appealed to Indian authorities to establish the reason for Chandan's detention and ensure that he receives appropriate legal assistance if required.

The family is also seeking help from Indian diplomatic authorities so that they can understand the legal proceedings and determine what steps can be taken in the case.

Social media users rally behind Sneha

Sneha's emotional appeal has drawn a wave of supportive reactions online. Several users urged her to contact the Indian High Commission in Moscow, while others said they had shared the video across WhatsApp and other social media groups in the hope that it would reach the authorities.

Comments included messages such as 'We are with you' and 'Please support', with users encouraging others to amplify her appeal.

Some social media users specifically advised Sneha to approach the Indian Embassy and provide details about her husband's identity, address and employment so that officials could assist her.

Others expressed sympathy for the family and hoped that the Indian government would intervene quickly.