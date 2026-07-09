The Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district condemned US strikes on Iran, calling America 'untrustworthy'. In Leh, a symbolic funeral was held for the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, who was recently assassinated.

Several members of the Shia Community in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban District condemned US' recent strikes on Iran, stressing that words are "inadequate" to condemn such attacks. According to Shia community leader Syed Samar Kazmi, the strikes were launched while Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral prayers were still ongoing in Iran. He termed the US an untrustworthy nation. "The manner in which America launched its attack--specifically at a time when a prominent Iranian leader had been martyred, and people from across the globe had gathered in Iran to attend the funeral; words are inadequate to condemn such an act. America's true face has been revealed to the world. US is untrustworthy and cannot be relied upon in any way. We condemn this--we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. The oppression inflicted upon unarmed people and the destruction and damage caused to the local infrastructure constitute a conspiracy against humanity; we vehemently condemn this harm being done to humanity," Kazmi told ANI.

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Symbolic Funeral Held in Leh

Meanwhile, in Ladakh's Leh, Shia community members gathered to pay tribute to the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, whose funeral prayers recently concluded in Mashhad, Iran, ahead of his burial. Sheikh Zainul Abidin, President of the Majlisi-Ulema Leh (Ulema Committee), described Ayatollah Khamenei as a "great and revered personality," noting that because they could not physically participate in the actual burial ceremony, a symbolic representation was arranged in Leh. "Today marks the final farewell for that great and revered personality. Admirers and devoted followers here have organised a symbolic burial ceremony. Since we cannot physically attend the actual burial, a symbolic representation has been arranged here...I wish to convey a message to all those across the globe who stand with the oppressed: today, the leader and guide who championed the cause of the oppressed has departed from our midst. Yet, this is not the end; while one leader has passed, a thousand others have emerged," he said.

Massive Crowds Attend Funeral in Mashhad

The funeral procession of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli joint strikes earlier this year, reached the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday for his burial at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, with Iran's state broadcaster reporting massive crowds of mourners gathering for the final rites.

According to the state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei's body was being transported by air to the holy shrine, due to heavy crowds between the Danesh intersection and the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza. State media also aired visuals showing large crowds lining the funeral route in Mashhad to pay their final respects to the slain leader. Massive crowds of mourners surround the convoy carrying the body of the former Supreme Leader to bid a final farewell. The broadcaster also showed the crowd displaying anti-Trump banners during the funeral procession, referring to Tehran holding the US President accountable for the former leader's death.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the country's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unlikely to attend the public ceremonies. CNN, citing a regional source, reported that Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to make an appearance at the funeral ceremonies on the advice of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to CNN, Khamenei is not expected to be at any of the events, including the private burial ceremony that members of Khamenei's family are expected to attend. IRIB also reported that the burial ceremony "will be held with the presence of members of the (supreme) leader's household", without specifying who would attend.

Trump Declares Peace Process 'Over'

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, earlier this year, leading to a widespread conflict in the West Asia region. Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme. However, on Wednesday, Trump said that the ceasefire agreement with Iran has effectively concluded for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran.

Speaking to journalists at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over and he would not deal with Iran any longer. "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate - they're good people, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," he said.

Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)