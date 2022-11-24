Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    Public Relations officer Sabiullah Khan denied there was a ban on women's entry, but clarified the ban is on women who come alone. He further said that the women come alone indulge in improper acts and shoot TikTok videos.

    A major controversy has erupted after an alleged diktat issued by the Jama Masjid in the national capital Delhi barring women who come alone to the mosque. Jama Masjid administration justified the signboard stating that it was intended to stop obscenity. 

    Public Relations officer Sabiullah Khan denied there was a ban on women's entry but clarified the ban is on women who come alone. He further said that the women come alone, indulge in improper acts, and shoot TikTok videos.

    Sabiullah further said that there were no restrictions on families and married couples.

    The image of a signboard saying 'it is forbidden for a girl or girls to enter the Jama Masjid alone' was widely being shared on social media platforms and television news channels.

    Vishwa Hindu Parishad came down hard upon the Jama Masjid administration for its controversial decision. VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to allege that Muslim fundamentalists, who have the 'mentality of turning India into Syria', are not even taking lessons from the incidents in Iran. 

    Women's rights activists slammed the move and termed it patriarchal.

    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid, seeking clarification on the diktat. The DCW chief said, "No one can ban women from entering Jama Masjid'. 

