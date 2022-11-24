Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways sacked one 'non-performer' every 3 days since July 2021: Officials

    Two senior-grade officers were sacked on Wednesday, reports said. One of them was caught by the CBI with a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Hyderabad while the other was caught with Rs 3 lakh in Ranchi, said officials.
     

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    The Railways has dismissed one "non-performer or corrupt official" every three days over the previous 16 months, officials said, with 139 personnel being forced to accept voluntary retirement and 38 being fired. According to reports, two senior-level officers were fired on Wednesday. According to them, the CBI arrested one of them in Hyderabad with a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and the other in Ranchi with Rs 3 lakh.

    "Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, is extremely clear in his message that 'performance or perish'. Since July 2021, we have removed one corrupt officer from the Railways every three days," official remarked.

    Rule 56(J) of the Department of Personnel and Training service regulations, which states that a government employee can be forced to retire or be terminated after being given at least three months' notice or compensation for a comparable period, was invoked by the Railways.

    The Centre is trying to eliminate non-performers through this action. Following his appointment as minister of railways in July 2021, Ashwini Vaishnaw regularly advised staff "to take VRS and sit at home" if they did not perform.

    Under the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), an employee is paid a salary equivalent to two months' pay for every year of service left. But mandatory retirement does not offer comparable perks. However, among the 139 are a number of officials who submitted their papers and chose VRS after being passed up for advancement or sent on leave. The officials noted there are also instances where people are forced to choose retirement because of external factors.

    (With PTI Inputs)

