    Army Northern Commander's 'PoK' remarks spook Pakistan

    A befuddled Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, termed the statement by the 'high-ranking Indian Army Officer' as a vivid imprint of 'domestic political showboating' on Indian military thought.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    The statement of Indian Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, over taking back of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) seems to have spooked the Pakistan Army, which on Thursday took to Twitter to term the remark as unwarranted. 

    Despite loads of evidence made available by India, the Pakistan Army continued to peddle the lie that the presence of terrorists and terror launch pads was an "unfounded allegation". Responding to Northern Army Commander's remarks, Islamabad rolled out its now-stale Kashmir propaganda. 

    Lt Gen Dwivedi had, during a media interaction, said that the Indian Army would carry out any order given by the Government of India. 'We will always be ready whenever such orders are given,' he had said.
     
    A spooked Pakistan noted that its forces would thwart any misadventure or aggression against its territory and alleged that the Indian Army was making such statements to "shore up electoral support for its political masters".

    Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hinted that PoK would be retrieved. Rajnath had stated that Pakistan had backstabbed India and was 'committing atrocities' against the people in parts of Kashmir it had occupied.

    Lt Gen Dwivedi said terrorists have been unable to strike despite being present and planning to carry out operations in Jammu and Kashmir due to a shortage of weapons. The Northern Commander said that the security situation in the Union territory had undergone a major change after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019

    The remarks came during an event marking the platinum jubilee of the Poonch Link-Up Day, which commemorates 'Operation Easy' carried out by the Indian Army in 1948 against invading Pakistani raiders.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
